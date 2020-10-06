Craighead Co. Republican Committee leader dies of COVID-19

In addition to his duties as chairman of the Craighead County Republican Committee, Farmer was the superintendent of the Jonesboro Human Development Center. He also served as coordinator for the Craighead County Crisis Response Team and was a former board member of the Arkansas Crisis Response Team. He was also a member of the Brookland Volunteer Fire Department, serving as a firefighter/chaplain. Farmer also served as a chaplain for the Jonesboro Fire Department. In 2010, he was selected NEA Firefighter of the Year and Brookland VFD Firefighter of the Year.