Foucha & Pool named SEC Co-Defensive Players of the Week

Foucha intercepted a career-high two passes and totaled two tackles, including 0.5 tackles for loss, in his career performance against the Bulldogs. He picked off his first pass of the night in the second quarter and made a crucial interception in the fourth quarter at the Razorback 21-yard line and tacked on a 26-yard return. The New Orleans, La. native became the first Hog to pick off two passes in a game since Dre Greenlaw against Texas A&M in 2018. He’s also the first Razorback to record two interceptions with at least 0.5 tackles for loss since Michael Grant in 2006 vs. Louisiana-Monroe. Foucha and the Hogs defense have already intercepted four passes this season, more than half of last season’s total (6).