Man arrested for murder after reporting shooting

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 17-year-old man after investigators say he called 911 to report shooting and killing another man.
Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery said in a statement Tuesday morning that Baxter Morrell Stowers of Salesville reported the shooting around 2 p.m. Monday in the 800-block of County Road 111 in Lone Rock.
When deputies responded to the scene, they found the body of 41-year-old Jeremy Wayne Alman of Salesville.
Montgomery said deputies located the weapon used, then arrested Stowers who was still at the scene.
The sheriff said Stowers refused to make a statement about the shooting or answer any questions.
After speaking with the prosecuting attorney, it was decided to charge him as an adult with first-degree murder. He is being held in the Baxter County Detention Center in lieu of a $200,000 bond awaiting his first appearance in circuit court on Oct. 16.
Alman’s body has been sent to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office in Little Rock for autopsy.
Montgomery said the case is still under “active investigation,” and more details will be released as the investigation allows.
