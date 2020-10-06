Man sentenced to 42 years in Lt. Patrick Weatherford’s murder

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The 19-year-old Newport man appeared in court Tuesday to face several charges in the 2017 killing of Newport Police Lt. Patrick Weatherford.
According to a news release from the Prosecuting attorney for the Third Judicial District Henry Boyce, Derrick Heard pled guilty in Jackson County Circuit Court.
Judge Harold S. Erwin accepted the guilty plea and sentenced him to 42 years at the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas transported Heard to the ADC to begin serving that sentence.
“Heard was a juvenile at the time of his offenses, but was charged as an adult,” Boyce said in the release. “Despite the charging decision the 'Arkansas Fair Sentencing of Minors Act” implemented in 2017 imposed mandatory parole eligibility in murder cases involving juvenile offends at 30 years."
Derrick Heard was 16 years old when prosecutors say he shot and killed Lieutenant Patrick Weatherford in the summer of 2017.
Weatherford was shot one time and died from his wounds.
Court documents state Heard identified himself and Weatherford in surveillance video from Newport High School showing the incident.
“He confessed that he had shot Weatherford,” the court documents stated.
