Mother charged in crash that sent child to hospital

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - The mother of a six-year-old boy seriously injured in a crash earlier this year has been arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment.
The child was airlifted to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis with a broken leg and a serious cut to his forehead following the June 17 crash at the intersection of Poinsett Street and Circle Drive.
Monica Arnold, 32, of Trumann told police at the time her vehicle needed a new power steering belt, but she could not find anyone to replace it.
According to the initial incident report, Arnold said she was driving down Poinsett Street when the steering failed and her 1999 Honda Odyssey drove into the ditch.
Arnold, who was wearing her seat belt, suffered minor injuries.
Her child, however, was not.
Arnold reportedly claimed the child must have taken his seat belt off at some point.
At the time of the crash, an officer cited Arnold with fictitious tags, no insurance, unsafe vehicle-defective equipment, no seatbelt, failure to maintain control, and endangering the welfare of a minor.
She was released from custody while at the crash scene due to her child’s condition.
On Monday, Oct. 5, police arrested Arnold on a charge of first-degree child endangerment, a Class D felony.
She is being held in the Poinsett County Detention Center awaiting her first appearance before a judge.
