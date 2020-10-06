Motorcycle crash claims man’s life

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Wynne man died after his motorcycle hit an embankment and overturned.
Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, on Cross County Road 236 near Vanndale.
William Keith Bell, 59, was eastbound in a field when his 1995 Yamaha motorcycle veered toward the county road and struck an embankment.
The motorcycle continued across the road and struck another embankment before overturning.
Bell was taken to Cross Ridge Community Hospital where he later died.
