Multi-county chase ends in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A chase that began on Highway 49 in Greene County Monday night is over.
Brent Cox with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said the individual tried to pass a patrol officer in a no-passing zone leading to the start of the chase.
Cox confirmed the chase ended in between Bill’s Cost Plus and Firehouse Subs on East Johnson Avenue.
Cox said both Brookland police and Jonesboro police helped in Monday night’s chase.
In fact, Jonesboro Police Public Information Specialist Sally Smith confirmed they used spikes on some intersections to help in the chase.
