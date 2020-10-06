NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (10/6/20)

Valley View volleyball beats Brookland, Lady Blazers stay perfect at 18-0
By Chris Hudgison | October 6, 2020 at 9:53 PM CDT - Updated October 6 at 10:00 PM

Valley View stayed perfect in the 2020 season. The Lady Blazers beat rival Brookland in straight sets Tuesday on Dig for the Cure night. Margie McGee’s crew are 18-0 overall, 14-0 in the 4A Northeast. Valley View has won 26 straight matches dating back to last season.

Valley View 3, Brookland 0

Jonesboro 3, Greene County Tech 0 (Lady Hurricane 13-1, 11-0 5A East)

Westside 3, Highland 0

Batesville 3, Nettleton 0

Marion 3, Paragould 1

Trumann 3, Walnut Ridge 1

Southside 3, Morrilton 2

Harding Academy 3, Valley Springs 1

