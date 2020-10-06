Valley View stayed perfect in the 2020 season. The Lady Blazers beat rival Brookland in straight sets Tuesday on Dig for the Cure night. Margie McGee’s crew are 18-0 overall, 14-0 in the 4A Northeast. Valley View has won 26 straight matches dating back to last season.
NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (10/6/20)
Valley View 3, Brookland 0
Jonesboro 3, Greene County Tech 0 (Lady Hurricane 13-1, 11-0 5A East)
Westside 3, Highland 0
Batesville 3, Nettleton 0
Marion 3, Paragould 1
Trumann 3, Walnut Ridge 1
Southside 3, Morrilton 2
Harding Academy 3, Valley Springs 1
