Oct. 6: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Tuesday, Oct. 6. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Our early-fall cold spell continues this morning with temperatures dipping into the 30s and 40s areawide.
Overall, it’ll be another nice October day as highs rebound into the mid-70s.
High pressure slides across Region 8 by midweek, setting up southerly winds and even warmer weather with highs in the low 80s.
Rain looks more likely, however, as we head into the weekend because of Hurricane Delta.
Depending on the track of this cyclone, some of us could wind up with a quarter-inch or more of rainfall between Friday and Saturday.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Between floods in the spring, a drought this summer, and Hurricane Laura’s wrath earlier this fall, Region 8 farmers are keeping a wary eye on Hurricane Delta as it gets closer.
A police chase that began in Greene County Monday night came to an end in Jonesboro.
With Monday being the last day to register to vote, one Region 8 county reports a marked increase in people wanting to cast their ballots early.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.