Police remind vehicle owners to renew license tags

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - There has been an uptick of expired tags in Paragould, with the expiration dating as far back as February.
According to police, there are reasons why vehicle owners have not renewed their tags such as not having access to revenue offices or not wanting to be in public places during a pandemic.
Paragould police sent out a courtesy reminder on Facebook to advise people to resolve the issue immediately.
Paragould Police Captain Brad Snyder says he is being graceful with the public since the year 2020 has been overwhelming to everyone.
“It’s been a whirlwind for everyone. Everybody is having to get used to new normal, and having so many things on their plate, this is one of those things that might slip through the cracks and be difficult to remember or just be out of sight, out of mind, if you will,” Snyder said.
Snyder adds that one can remember to renew their tags by keeping a reminder in their phone or write it down in their day planner or calendar.
