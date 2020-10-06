Sheriff’s office recovers dozens of stolen political signs

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has a message for those who pilfer political signs: If it does not belong to you, leave it alone.
Sheriff Steve Franks announced on social media Tuesday morning that his office had recovered more than 80 political signs.
Judging by the photo he shared, the culprits were not biased toward any particular candidate or party.
“Taking a sign that does not belong to you is a Class A misdemeanor,” he noted in the post.
Right now, his deputies are in the process of locating the signs' owners.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.