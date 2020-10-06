St. Bernards reports ‘limited cluster’ among workers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - St. Bernards Healthcare reported 57 positive COVID-19 tests among employees.
In a statement released Tuesday, St Bernards said nearly 1,400 workers have been tested since Friday due to a “surge of regional spread.”
Of the positive tests, a majority were proved asymptomatic.
The statement notes all positive employees were isolated and ordered to quarantine following the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines.
St. Bernards says their positivity rate is at 4.1%, falling below the positivity rate for Craighead County at 8.5% and the state at 7.8%.
Testing for direct patient care employees continues through this week.
