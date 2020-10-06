Tennessee reports 24 additional COVID-19 deaths, 1,676 new cases

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee’s death toll from COVID-19 increased by two dozen with the Tennessee Department of Health’s latest update.
In addition to 24 more deaths, the state also reported 1,676 new COVID-19 positive cases Tuesday. So far, 2,621 people have died from complications of the virus and 205,375 people have tested positive.
TDH data shows 15,728 current active cases in the state after more than 187,000 were deemed inactive or recovered. Less than 1,000 people are currently hospitalized.
Tennesssee has processed more than 3 million COVID-19 tests since the start of the pandemic.
The Shelby County Health Department reported 258 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths in Shelby County Monday morning.
Health department director Alisa Haushalter says the increase is a combination of several days of testing.
There have been 32,306 cases reported across the county since the first case was identified in mid-March. The county has also seen a total of 490 deaths.
SCHD says there are 1,442 active cases accounting for 4.5% of all cases in Shelby County and just over 6,800 people in quarantine.
The health department’s latest positivity rate by week from Sept. 20 to Sept. 26 comes in at 5.2%. Health officials have been working to keep this rate low as an indication of the decreasing spread of the virus throughout the community.
The downward trend has led officials with the COVID-19 task force to loosen restrictions in the latest health directive that are set to be released this week. It is unclear if the spike in cases for Tuesday’s report could change that announcement.
SCHD is also keeping watch over long term care facilities that have reported COVID-19 clusters. Data shows there are 20 facilities currently under investigation.
A separate set of facilities have recovered from their clusters. SCHD says a facility must go 28 consecutive days without reporting a new case of the virus.
There have been 135 deaths among residents and staff across both sets of facilities.
