Tourists ordered to evacuate Alabama coast ahead of Hurricane Delta

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has ordered a mandatory evacuation of tourists and visitors along the Alabama Gulf Coast ahead of Hurricane Delta.
The evacuation will begin Wednesday morning.
“Working with local leaders in Orange Beach, Gulf Shores, Dauphin Island and the unincorporated areas of Ono Island and Fort Morgan, it has been determined that all visitors and tourists should proceed with a mandatory evacuation of the Alabama Gulf Coast starting first thing tomorrow morning,” Ivey said in a statement.
The evacuation order doesn’t apply to local residents with a hurricane pass or contractors and others who have a pass or decal to work in the recovery from Hurricane Sally.
Delta is projected to make landfall along the Louisiana coast later this week. Precisely where the hurricane tracks will determine the extent of impacts in Alabama. [Read the latest on Delta from the WSFA First Alert Weather Team]
“While we are not currently in the projected direct path of Delta, this storm is already proving to be a much stronger storm than Sally,” Ivey said in a video message. “Unfortunately, a large portion of Alabama remains in the “cone of uncertainty” as described by our weather friends and regardless of where it makes landfall, the storm will likely bring strong winds and heavy rains to inland areas, as well as to low-lying areas along the coast.”
Ivey declared a state of emergency Tuesday morning.
The governor said the state of emergency would begin Alabama’s preparations for Delta and allow the state to declare a pre-landfall disaster declaration with FEMA.
“As residents along the Gulf Coast know all too well, these storms are unpredictable, and I strongly encourage everyone to take Hurricane Delta seriously. We are keeping a close eye on this approaching storm and we will continue providing all necessary updates," Ivey said.
