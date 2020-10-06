USGS records M2.6 quake in Northeast Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Tuesday morning in Randolph County.
The quake had a preliminary magnitude of 2.6 and was centered about 4 miles east-northeast of Maynard, or about 32 miles northwest of Paragould.
The USGS recorded the quake at 14:11 UTC or 9:11 a.m. local time. It had a depth of 12.8 kilometers (7.9 miles).
