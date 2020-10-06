Wayne & Butler Counties receive more than $2.6M to modernize water infrastructure

“Modernizing the infrastructure that delivers safe drinking water to rural Missourians is vital to the public health, economic development, and prosperity of the state’s small towns and cities,” said Trump Administration Official State Director Case. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has been working tirelessly to be a strong partner to rural Missouri in building stronger and healthier communities, like those served by Public Water Supply and Sewerage District No. 4 of Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri, because we know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”