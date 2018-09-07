Weekend Rain From Delta

Quiet and warm weather will continue over the next two days. Highs will reach the 80s despite cool mornings. Clouds start to increase on Thursday with the rest of the week looking mostly overcast. The outer bands of rain associated with Delta will move in on Friday. Our southern counties have the best chance to see showers and rain Friday. Some rain may linger for Football Friday Night. Rain chances are at their highest on Saturday as Delta moves past Region 8. This is when 1-2 inches of rain could fall in spots. There will be a sharp gradient of rain vs. no rain. Right now, areas along the Mississippi River have the best chance to see the higher rainfall amounts. Breezy to windy conditions are possible but don’t look extreme. Rain chances linger into early next week after Delta leaves.