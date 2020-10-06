Wynne wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/2/20)

It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. 2,834 hundred votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page.
Wynne dominates with 72% of the ballot, they win by 1633 votes, Nettleton was 2nd, Osceola 3rd. Carl Washington had 3 touchdowns in the 2nd half of the FFN Game of the Week. One of them was a 80 yard run in the 3rd quarter. The Yellowjackets beat GCT to improve to 5-0.
Yarnell’s will donate 200 dollars to the Wynne booster club, it’s the Sweetest Play of the Week.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.