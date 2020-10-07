A-State selected for statewide education initiative

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Department of Education Deputy Commissioner Dr. Ivy Pfeffer announced Tuesday that A-State will be an Education Renewal Zone for the new Engage Arkansas initiative.
A-State has been an Educational Renewal Zone in Northeast Arkansas for 13 years, but the university will shift its focus this year to a more statewide effort.
Along with five other schools, A-State will be studying the impact of COVID-19 on students.
With that data, they will come up with strategies to help students, teachers, and parents remain engaged in their education during the school year.
This includes tracking students who have not been habitually showing up to school or have been disengaged for other reasons.
A-State plans to extend some of their student resources to the public schools in the state.
A-State’s ERZ Director, Jill Clogston, says they plan to extend their resources to achieve their ultimate goal.
“100% totally engaged students the entire school year, so we can see improvement in student achievement. Just get everyone back to loving school, and all that school does for a student and their families so that’s our wish,” said Clogston.
A-State will be working with all schools, including the ones in Region 8.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.