Arkansas DB Joe Foucha looking forward to facing Morris & #13 Auburn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas continues to prepare for #13 Auburn. Joe Foucha looks to have another big time performance against a ranked team.
He had 2 interceptions in Starkville as the Razorbacks upset Mississippi State. Foucha earned SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week honors along with Bumper Pool.
Saturday is another key matchup in the SEC West, along with a chance to face a familiar face. Chad Morris was hired as Auburn offensive coordinator in December 2019 after being fired as Razorback head coach. “He can gameplan, scheme all he wants,” Foucha said. “We are getting ready as a defense for whatever he throws at us. Trick plays, anything, it don’t matter. We’re going to be ready as a defense. We’re going to be dialed in, we’re going to be focused. We’ll be ready for whatever Coach Morris has ready to throw at us.”
Arkansas faces #13 Auburn Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Kickoff is at 3:00pm on the SEC Network.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.