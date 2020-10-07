Arkansas DB Joe Foucha looking forward to facing Morris & #13 Auburn

Saturday is another key matchup in the SEC West, along with a chance to face a familiar face. Chad Morris was hired as Auburn offensive coordinator in December 2019 after being fired as Razorback head coach. “He can gameplan, scheme all he wants,” Foucha said. “We are getting ready as a defense for whatever he throws at us. Trick plays, anything, it don’t matter. We’re going to be ready as a defense. We’re going to be dialed in, we’re going to be focused. We’ll be ready for whatever Coach Morris has ready to throw at us.”