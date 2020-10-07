Crews responded to Greene County house fire

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Northeastern Greene County Fire Department Fire responded to a house fire at State Highway 135 and County Road 919 Tuesday night in Greene County.
A call for the fire came in about 7 p.m., Oct. 6.
Crews were there until 10:30 p.m., according to Chief Jamie Floyd.
No injuries were reported.
No one was home when the fire happened.
Paragould, Marmaduke, and Southern Greene County fire departments also assisted.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
