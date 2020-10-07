Delta could bring drenching rains, gusty winds, possible tornadoes to Northeast Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Region 8 StormTEAM is keeping a close watch on Hurricane Delta and where the storm is headed next.
“We’re getting more confident that Region 8 will get 1-2 inches of rainfall and wind gusts to 35 miles per hour this weekend,” said Meteorologist Bryan McCormick. “A couple of tornadoes cannot be ruled out.”
After making landfall Wednesday, Hurricane Delta was expected to spend several hours lashing the Yucatan Peninsula, according to the Associated Press. Once the storm moves into the Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center expects Delta will grow “considerably larger” before it strikes the U.S. Gulf Coast.
The center urged people in Louisiana and Mississippi to prepare for hurricane-force winds to begin hitting their coastlines on Friday.
Once it comes ashore on the coast, it will be just a matter of time before the remnants churn their way north toward Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.
McCormick says we could see the following over the weekend:
- Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Gusts: 20mph
- Friday night: Cloudy with scattered rain moving in overnight. Gusts: 25mph
- Saturday: Cloudy with heavy rain. An isolated tornado possible. Gusts: 35mph
- Saturday night: Cloudy with periods of tropical downpours. An isolated tornado possible. Gusts: 25mph
- Sunday: remnants of Delta may be gone. A few showers may linger but it’s unclear at this point. Gusts: 20mph
The Region 8 News StormTEAM will monitor this system and will provide live updates.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.