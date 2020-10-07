Football Friday Night (10/9/20)

It’s Week 7 of FFN. Conference matchups continue all over the Natural State.
FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.
FFN SCOREBOARD - OCT. 9
CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864
You can follow Chris Hudgison or Matthew Schwartz on twitter for more updates. You can also check out updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.
Football Friday Night - October 9th, 2020
Pine Bluff at Jonesboro
Wynne at Valley View
Rivercrest at Westside
Paragould at Nettleton
Brookland at GCT
Forrest City at Batesville
Corning at Hoxie
Trumann at Gosnell
Mountain View at Newport
Harrisburg at Manila
Osceola at Palestine-Wheatley
Pocahontas at Cave City
Walnut Ridge at Piggott
Postponed/Canceled Games
Marked Tree at Cross County
Riverview at Harding Academy
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.