Football Friday Night (10/9/20)

Football Friday Night (10/9/20)
By Chris Hudgison | October 7, 2020 at 7:13 PM CDT - Updated October 7 at 7:16 PM
2020 marks the 27th season of Football Friday Night.
2020 marks the 27th season of Football Friday Night. (Source: KAIT)

It’s Week 7 of FFN. Conference matchups continue all over the Natural State.

FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.

FFN SCOREBOARD - OCT. 9

CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864

You can follow Chris Hudgison or Matthew Schwartz on twitter for more updates. You can also check out updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.

Football Friday Night - October 9th, 2020

Pine Bluff at Jonesboro

Wynne at Valley View

Rivercrest at Westside

Paragould at Nettleton

Brookland at GCT

Forrest City at Batesville

Corning at Hoxie

Trumann at Gosnell

Mountain View at Newport

Harrisburg at Manila

Osceola at Palestine-Wheatley

Pocahontas at Cave City

Walnut Ridge at Piggott

Postponed/Canceled Games

Marked Tree at Cross County

Cross County/Marked Tree football matchup canceled, T-Birds reflect on 4-0 start

Riverview at Harding Academy

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.