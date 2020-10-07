Harrisburg man dead after semi crash

RIVERVALE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Harrisburg man is dead after his semi ran off the roadway and overturned Wednesday.
According to Arkansas State Police, the crash happened at 8:55 a.m. Oct. 7 on State Highway 135, north of Rivervale.
Brad Alan Robertson, 49, was southbound when he lost control while negotiating a curve when his 2014 Freightliner ran off the road and overturned.
Robertson was killed in the crash.
ASP reports the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.
