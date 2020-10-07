Harrisburg man killed in head-on collision

EARLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A 78-year-old Harrisburg man died Tuesday when his pickup collided head-on with a semi-truck.
The crash happened at 4:20 p.m. Oct. 6 on State Highway 149 north of Three Forks in Earle, according to Arkansas State Police.
Willie Wood was southbound when his 2006 Ford F-150 pickup truck crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2001 Mack CH6 truck.
Wood was killed in the crash.
The driver of the Mack truck, who was not identified, was not injured.
