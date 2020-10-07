Jonesboro woman sentenced to 15 years in prison in trafficking case

Olivia Deroeck, 26, Jonesboro Human trafficking of a minor (3/12) (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 7, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT - Updated October 7 at 5:39 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro woman was given 15 years in prison this week after pleading guilty in a child trafficking case.

Olivia Grace Deroeck, 27, of Jonesboro pleaded guilty to trafficking of persons if the victim is a minor during a Oct. 6 court appearance.

Jonesboro police arrested Deroeck in March after an investigation. Police alleged she and Tyler Sowell, 26, of Brookland were in contact “making sales and setting up timing with a minor.”

In addition to the prison sentence, Deroeck was given a 60-month suspended sentence, given a no-contact order with the victim in the case, complete alcohol and drug rehab and psychiatric treatment, plus provide “truthful testimony in the trial of any co-defendants.”

Deroeck was given credit for 208 days already served in jail.

According to Arkansas Court Connect, Sowell is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 19-23 on the case.

