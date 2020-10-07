Man arrested in Dunklin County murder case

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - A man currently serving in the military is in custody after Dunklin County authorities said he shot and killed another man early Wednesday.
Deputies arrested Brant Winkle of Hornersville on suspicion of murder in the 1st degree and armed criminal action in the case, Dunklin County Sheriff Bob Holder said in a news release.
Deputies got a call around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday about the fatal shooting at a house near CR619 and 630 in southern Dunklin County.
Deputies got to the scene and found a body near the door of the house, Holder said.
The body was identified as David Hodge of Arbyrd.
A witness helped to identify Winkle, who reportedly fled from the scene.
“The Sheriff’s office began searching the area near the shooting. A short while into the search, it was learned that the subject had gone to a residence on CR 619 and parked his vehicle and fled on foot into a cotton field,” Holder said.
Deputies got help from the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office K-9 and found Winkle about an hour later.
Winkle is scheduled to appear before a judge Thursday for a court appearance in the case.
Holder said the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control, Senath police and Hornersville police also assisted in the case.
