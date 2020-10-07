Man charged with aggravated assault against a sheriff’s deputy

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash Tuesday evening in a Craighead County neighborhood has a man facing a multitude of charges, including aggravated assault against a sheriff’s deputy.
Preston Jack Davis, 19, Jonesboro was arrested after the crash in the 200-block of CR 7822.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a deputy was told a white, four-door car passed a house and that a witness pointed in the direction of the vehicle.
The deputy saw the vehicle going down a driveway and tried to stop the vehicle.
“Deputy Dotson observed a white four-door car traveling down a driveway and activated his emergency lights to make a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver then accelerated and drove directly at Deputy Dotson’s patrol vehicle,” the affidavit noted. “The vehicle swerved around him and Dotson lost sight of the vehicle.”
An Arkansas State Police trooper later stopped the vehicle and deputies were told that the vehicle had run through a nearby fence.
Police also spoke with several witnesses about the situation.
“A witness on CR 7822 told deputies that after the vehicle attempted to ram the deputy’s vehicle, the vehicle almost struck another resident of the area," deputies said in the affidavit.
A second witness also told deputies that the vehicle had gone through a vacant lot and when the vehicle went through the lot, the vehicle tried to hit him as well, according to authorities.
“(Second witness) stated that he was able to get out of the path of the vehicle as well. (Second witness) told Dotson that he fired a round from his handgun at the vehicle when it attempted to run over him,” the affidavit noted.
A third witness also told deputies that he got an alert about the situation from his neighborhood watch that someone was outside his house.
“He went to check this and discovered an individual (Davis) in front of his shop. Once Davis saw (third witness), he fled the area," the affidavit noted. “(Third witness) later noticed that a Tarus Judge Revolver was missing from his truck.”
Davis was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer-correctional facility employee, theft of a firearm valued at less than $2,500, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and DUI-underage DUI law more than .02% but less than .08%.
A $100,000 cash-only bond was set for Davis, who will be arraigned Oct. 27 in circuit court.
District Judge David Boling said he set the cash-only bond due to Davis being in court twice in a 24-hour period, with a DWI-related case Tuesday; as well as being a possible threat to the public.
According to Region 8 News archives, Davis was arrested in Dec. 2019 for a pair of break-ins where investigators found “several thousand dollars' worth of stolen property and drugs” during a search at a home.
