Missouri vs. No. 16 LSU moved to Columbia, Mo. due to Hurricane Delta

“While we are disappointed to not play in Tiger Stadium this weekend, Hurricane Delta’s current path and the need to play in a venue with SEC COVID-19 protocols in place made this change an absolute necessity. I want to thank Missouri Athletic Director Jim Sterk for accommodating this on such short notice and Commissioner Sankey for his continued leadership of our conference. I also want to thank those in other cities and venues who reached out to assist, including Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins and his staff. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those in the path of this dangerous storm. Be safe.”