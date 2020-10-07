NEA golfers & teams win 2020 State Championships

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - NEA golfers and teams are winning it all on the links.
5A Boys Golf State Championship (Big Creek)
Paragould’s Simon McBride goes back to back as individual state champion. He shot a 1-under 71 Monday in Mountain Home to earn medalist honors. Mountain Home’s Gage Chaney finished 4th with an 80. Jonesboro’s Ro Gibson was tied for 5th with 81.
El Dorado won the team title by 2 shots over Searcy. Jonesboro finished 5th, Mountain Home tied for 6th, Marion 9th.
5A Girls Golf State Championship (Big Creek)
We had an all NEA duel on September 28th to determine the 5A Girls Golf State Champion. JHS freshman Caroline Hughes and Paragould senior Madison Holmes both shot 77 in Mountain Home to reach a playoff.
Holmes looked for her 2nd state title in the last 3 years. It would go to a third playoff hole, Caroline gets up and down from the bunker. Hughes would birdie to win the Individual State Championship. Holmes has finished top 2 in this event in each of the last 3 seasons.
JHS finished 3rd in the team standings, Mountain Home 4th, Marion 5th. El Dorado took home the Team State Title
4A Girls Golf State Championship (Sage Meadows)
Sage Meadows hosted the 4A Girls Golf State Championship on September 29th. Brookland defended their team title with a 16 shot victory over Nashville. Valley View finished 4th.
Emma Butler led the Lady Bearcats with a 76. Isabel Viala also had a solid round for Brookland with a 79. 2019 All-State selection Vivian McMechen shot 83.
4A Boys Golf State Championship (Cherokee Village North Course)
Valley View three-peats as 4A Boys Golf State Champions. The Blazers beat Farmington by 10 shots in Cherokee Village. Hunter Jowers is your individual state champ. He fired a 68 to earn medalist honors.
Brookland finished 3rd in the team standings, Landon Hendrix shot 72 to place 3rd individually.
