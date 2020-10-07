Oct. 7: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Wednesday, Oct. 7. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Sunshine and warmer weather is on-tap for the middle of the week, as high pressure builds over Region 8.
Afternoon highs surge into the low to mid 80s today and tomorrow with light winds.
All eyes turn to Hurricane Delta, now slated to bring 1-2″ of rainfall and gusty wind to the area between Friday and Saturday.
Some lingering rain is even possible on Sunday.
News Headlines
One person is in custody following a shooting Tuesday afternoon that left a Marmaduke man dead.
Workers at one Region 8 hospital are not immune to COVID-19.
Last night the candidates running for Paragould mayor tackled the issues facing the city in a head-to-head debate.
Days after his wife, Susanne, died from COVID-19 complications, the widower of a Harrisburg School District teacher describes the last moments he saw her alive.
