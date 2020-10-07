Paragould mayoral candidates debate city issues

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The three candidates who are vying to replace Paragould Mayor Mike Gaskill retiring at the end of the year discussed issues facing Paragould.
The candidates - Jesse Fry, Josh Agee and Farrell Gibson participated in the 60-minute debate, held on the Arkansas State University campus.
Fry grew up in Swifton, Ark. and in his opening statements said he fell in love with Paragould.
Fry is the chief electrical inspector of the city of Jonesboro.
Agee says the city of Paragould has prospered under Gaskill’s leadership.
He thanks his family for their support.
Gibson is a lifelong resident of Paragould.
Gibson has served on the city council for 19 years.
How would you increase public safety & pay for it?
How would the national conversation on police funding factor into your decisions?
Agee responded by saying, “We have to make sure our officers are given the tools the training, and the technology to deal with an ever-changing workplace.” Agee wants to implement SkyCops in high crime areas and parks.
Gibson says, “We do need more police officers, they do need more training.” Gibson also wants to hire a grant writer to get equipment and supply police officers.
Fry said he has talked to many Jonesboro police officers about SkyCops in the community.
Fry agreed with Gibson that a grant writer is needed.
What specific projects will you pitch to the people to take the city forward and keep families in Paragould?
Gibson says that he would like to see more done for the quality of life. He also said he is working with residents for a place for youth and after school programs.
Fry says there is a major problem in the eastern part of the city with “the deterioration of roads, infrastructure and flooding.” He says that citizens need to be helped to clean up their neighborhoods.
Agee says The Greene County Future Fund applied for grants in 2016, 2018, and a recent grant for a walking path called the “8 Mile Creek Trail.” He feels that this is vital for kids to be able to get from park to park.
If you’re elected, what would be your goals in the first 100 days in office?
Fry says he would do a clean sweep program with every ward to get rid of trash from their yards. He also said he would start getting open bids for infrastructure repair.
Agee says he would like to update the zoning map. He says the city has never had a pedestrian walking plan. He wants to hire additional police officers and another code enforcer. Agee also said he would like to have a city app.
Gibson would back the first responders giving them the personal and training needed. He would also hire a grant writer to work in programs in the city. Gibson wants to keep the cost of living low.
How do you define transparency in government operations? How would your office be transparent to voters?
Agee says he wants to make sure citizens know where their money is going. He wants to use videos to explain how the money is being used.
Gibson says he would like to stream city meetings. He also wants to show how code enforcement works. Gibson also wants to have police to meet with citizens.
Fry says he understands why transparency is important. He says that he will make sure everyone knows what is going on in the Mayor’s office.
If you’re elected mayor, what kinds of business and industry would you be interested in bringing to Paragould?
Fry says entertainment is needed for kids, and more family-oriented things are needed.
Agee says that quality of life initiatives are important for recruiting people to Paragould.
Gibson wants to work with the Chamber to recruit businesses and industry to come to downtown. He would also like to see more vocational training for youth to keep them in the city.
How do you plan to clean up the city and make sure it stays clean in the future?
Agee says the process is burdensome. He says the process needs to be expedited.
Gibson says this is a big issue for the city. He says the city has invested in trash cans to help make the city look better. He said that the process impacts how large items are picked up.
Fry says there are large items in yards. He says this issue should have been dealt with a long time ago.
Would you support an entertainment district downtown? What other projects would you like to see downtown?
Gibson says this is a hot topic for Paragould. He is for entertainment downtown, but he is not for open container drinking on the streets.
Fry says that that Downtown Paragould has done a good job of refurbishing buildings. He would love an entertainment area but is against bringing alcohol outside.
Agee believes downtown needs to be taking care of. He is for downtown economic development but must be family-friendly.
Should Paragould, as a whole, be wet or dry, and why?
Gibson says that Ward 4 should stay dry. He would like to keep it dry for churches and schools.
Agee said there is no need to push Ward 4 wet.
Fry says that those in Ward 4 should have a voice in alcohol sales there.
How are you going to run the city in a non-partisan way?
Fry says he should be able to put his party by his name. He says that those in Paragould need to see what party affiliation they are voting for to know what agendas are being pushed.
Agee says that he doesn’t care which party you believe in. He says that he will work for those who are in all parties.
Gibson says that he will represent everybody despite the party you vote for.
What transportation projects would you like to see developed in the city?
Gibson says he would like to see roads fixed and widened.
Agee says he would like an overall plan. He says the road extended from Paragould to Marmaduke.
Fry says the east side of town needs to be fixed before new projects are done.
The debate was sponsored by Region 8 News and the Arkansas State University’s School of Media and Journalism.
