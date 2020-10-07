Poplar Bluff man facing enticement of a child, promoting child porn charges

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of having inappropriate discussions via Facebook with a young teenager, and trying to meet up with her.
On Tuesday, October 6, 2020, Poplar Bluff Police Department Cyber Crimes Detective Danny Hicks learned of an ongoing online conversation between the Facebook profile of a 13-year-old female and the Facebook profile of a 49-year-old man.
During the conversation, police say the man, later identified as Vesteen Taylor of Sikeston, Missouri, made remarks of a sexual nature and at one point, requested nude images of the female.
The detective continued the conversation in an undercover manner.
Police say the conversation continued and Taylor arranged to meet the juvenile at a location in Poplar Bluff.
Investigators subsequently conducted surveillance on this location until Taylor’s arrival.
Taylor was then contacted and placed under arrest.
He was interviewed, then later taken to the Butler County Justice Center pending the filing of formal charges for enticement of a child and promoting child pornography.
Investigators say they will also be in contact with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to explore the possibility of federal prosecution.
