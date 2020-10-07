3 quakes near Maynard within 24 hours

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For the third time in less than 24 hours the U.S. Geological Survey recorded an earthquake near Maynard.
The USGS recorded the latest quake, an M 2.6 located about 2.5 miles west-northwest of the Randolph County town, at 7:18 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7.
It was the third quake in the area registered by the USGS in less than one day.
Earlier, another 2.6 magnitude quake was recorded about 4 miles east of Maynard at 6:52 p.m. Wednesday.
That quake came just hours after the USGS recorded yet another M 2.6 quake at 9:11 a.m. about 4 miles east-northeast of town.
