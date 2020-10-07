Sodoma & McClure sweep Sun Belt Women’s Soccer weekly awards

Sarah Sodoma and Megan McClure have been named the offensive and defensive players of the week, respectively, announced by the Sun Belt Conference Wednesday. These accolades mark the first time A-State has swept weekly honors since Oct. 10, 2016 (Kelsey Ponder - DPOTW, Taylor Schneider - OPOTW), and it’s only the second time this feat has occurred in program history.
The Manchester, Mo., native registered two goals and an assist to help lead the Red Wolves to a 3-0 win over Monroe Sunday. The senior also set up the game-winning goal in A-State’s 1-0 win over Little Rock (Oct. 1). Sodoma earned six points through two games to go along with .273 shots on goal percentage.
McClure punched in two phenomenal performances in goal, as she earned two shutouts and eight saves for .000 goals-against average. She has seen 180 minutes in goal on the week. The senior made three game-altering saves in the Red Wolves win over the Trojans Thursday. More impressive, the Webster Groves, Mo., native has only allowed one goal over six games.
Four different Red Wolves have received a weekly honor this season, which is most by any team in A-State’s 20-year-old program.
Arkansas State is a perfect 6-0 on the year and holds a 5-0 mark in the league. The squad will return to action Saturday, Oct. 10, when it travels to Texas State. The match is scheduled for noon, the game will be streamed on ESPN+.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.