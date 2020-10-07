Two current and one former student die; school district discusses grieving

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - One school district has been hit hard by death and tragedy in the few short weeks school has been in session.
Piggott High School has lost two students and a graduate. Football player Hunter Midkiff died on Aug. 15. Student Justin Giblee and Piggott Schools graduate Spencer Hardin died on Oct. 4.
“We started the year the way we did, with a death of one of our football players and we’ve gone through the quarantine, and the COVID guidelines. Then we were hit with this terrible accident,” high school principal Paul Seegraves said.
The school district faculty and counselors work to help students cope.
Families Inc. LCSW Kristin Crittenden said the school immediately offered grief counseling the day following these events.
She said seeking help does not belittle you.
“It doesn’t make you weak, especially to grieve. Grief is something that affects us all at different parts of our life. Unfortunately, this is at a younger age for them,” she said. “They need to make sure that they find someone to at least let their feelings out to. If you’re one of those kids that you’re struggling and you know it, you’re kind of stuck in a rut and you need that extra help, hopefully, you have that support system too with your parents and faculty.”
Seegraves said no matter your situation or stage in grief, PHS will help students get through these tragedies.
The school said they appreciate everyone’s support and prayers. They encourage parents to talk to their children about this issue.
Piggott School District plans to release students at 12:30 p.m. Friday to attend Giblee’s funeral.
