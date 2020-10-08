Arkansas high school football rankings, week ending Oct. 2

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending October 2. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s ranking:
OVERALL
Record Pts Prv
1. Bryant (25) 5-0 250 1
2. Bentonville 5-0 211 2
3. North Little Rock 5-0 199 3
4. Greenwood 5-0 170 4
5. Pulaski Academy 5-0 149 5
6. Cabot 5-0 125 7
7. Conway 2-2 85 6
8. Lake Hamilton 4-0 60 8
9. Bentonville West 3-2 40 9
10. Wynne 5-0 25 NR
Others receiving votes: .LR Parkview 13, Fort Smith Northside 12, Harding Academy 12, Joe T. Robinson 7, Jonesboro 6, LR Christian 5, Arkadelphia 4, Stuttgart 4, Benton 3, Nashville 2, Fordyce 1, Rogers 1.
CLASS 7A
Record Pts Prv
1. Bryant (25) 5-0 125 1
2. Bentonville 5-0 94 2
3. North Little Rock 5-0 81 3
4. Cabot 5-0 45 5
5. Conway 2-2 23 4
Others receiving votes: Bentonville West 4, FS Northside 2, Rogers 1.
CLASS 6A
Record Pts Prv
1. Greenwood (25) 5-0 125 1
2. Lake Hamilton 4-0 88 2
3. LR Parkview 3-0 65 3
4. Benton 3-2 57 4
5. Searcy 3-2 29 NR
Others receiving votes: Jonesboro 17, Van Buren 2, Siloam Springs 1.
CLASS 5A
Record Pts Prv
1. Pulaski Academy (25) 5-0 125 1
2. Wynne 5-0 94 2
3. LR Christian 4-1 64 4
4. Texarkana 3-0 41 3
5. Harrison 4-1 36 5
Others receiving votes: Magnolia 7,Valley View 5, Morrilton 2, White Hall 1.
CLASS 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Joe T. Robinson (15) 3-2 112 1
2. Arkadelphia (6) 3-0 76 2
3. Nashville (2) 31 73 3
4. Shiloh Christian (1) 4-1 45 4
5. Rivercrest 5-0 34 5
Others receiving votes: Stuttgart (1) 22, Elkins 6, Ozark 3, Central Arkansas Christian 2, Pocahontas 2.
CLASS 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Harding Academy (21) 4-1 121 1
2. Newport (4) 6-0 86 3
3. Prescott 3-0 83 2
4. McGehee 4-0 30 5
5. Hoxie 5-0 22 5
Others receiving votes: Booneville 11, Osceola 10, Rison 8, Glen Rose 4.
CLASS 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Fordyce (23) 5-0 123 1
2. Junction City (2) 2-1 90 2
3. Des Arc 5-0 62 4
4. Gurdon 4-1 59 3
5. Poyen 5-0 28 NR
Others receiving votes: Magnet Cove 6, Bigelow 3, Cross County 2, Foreman 1, Hazen 1.
