Arkansas State volleyball wins 37th straight match over ULM

The first set started back and forth, with neither team seizing momentum early. A 3-0 run by the Red Wolves made it 11-8, but the Warhawks clawed back to tie it up at 18. A-State would never surrender the lead until a block by Cali Assaley and Alix Christie made it 24-23 ULM and forced a timeout by the Red Wolves. The Red Wolves responded well out of the timeout and took the next two points to win the set 26-24 on a block by Sobolewska and Davenport.