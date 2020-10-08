Arkansas State volleyball wins 37th straight match over ULM

Entering Thursday’s match versus ULM, Arkansas State volleyball had not dropped a match in the series since 1986.
That remained unchanged, as the Red Wolves (2-1, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference) made it 37 straight with a 3-0 sweep over the Warhawks (1-8, 0-6) Thursday night to open a three-match series. A-State improved to 44-5 overall versus ULM and 20-1 all-time in Jonesboro.
Lauren Musante posted her second straight double-double of the year with 27 assists and a career-high 19 digs while Josie Stanford led with 11 kills and a career-high nine digs. The Scarlet and Black was sound defensively, holding ULM to an attack percentage of .059 and knocking down 11 blocks. Brianna Hollingshed was A-State’s top blocker, posting a career-high six. Kendahl Davenport added five blocks and six assists (.600 attack percentage). Tatum Ticknor also collected 16 digs from the libero position.
SET 1 – A-State 26-24
The first set started back and forth, with neither team seizing momentum early. A 3-0 run by the Red Wolves made it 11-8, but the Warhawks clawed back to tie it up at 18. A-State would never surrender the lead until a block by Cali Assaley and Alix Christie made it 24-23 ULM and forced a timeout by the Red Wolves. The Red Wolves responded well out of the timeout and took the next two points to win the set 26-24 on a block by Sobolewska and Davenport.
Brown led A-State in the set with five kills, while Sobolewska added four and Davenport tallied three with an attack percentage of .600 and three blocks. Musante handed out 12 assists and tallied 10 digs for a double-double in just the first set. As a team, the Red Wolves held the Warhawks to a .109 hitting percentage and tallied five blocks.
SET 2 – A-State 25-14
A-State took an early lead and never looked back, taking 12 of the first 15 points in the set. After ULM made it 15-7, the Red Wolves went on a 4-0 run to stretch their lead further to 19-7. The Warhawks could never grasp momentum, trading late points before the Scarlet and Black claimed the second set.
As a team, A-State held ULM to a sub-zero attack percentage of -.061 in the set while knocking down three more blocks. Individually, Stanford, Sobolewska and Davenport each tallied a pair of kills.
SET 3 – A-State 25-19
The third set began with the Red Wolves claiming an early 6-2 lead and ULM never cut the deficit to less than three in the frame. A double-block by Brown and Hollingshed stretched A-State’s lead to 10-5 and the Red Wolves continued to extend the lead to six. That lead would hold as the Red Wolves took four of the last six points in the match to seal the set and match.
Stanford recorded five kills in the final set to lead A-State while Davenport posted a pair of blocks.
A-State closes out its five-match home stand and three-match series versus ULM on Friday with a double header. Match times are slated for 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. in First National Bank Arena. Live stats can be viewed at AStateStats.com.
