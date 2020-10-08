Austin Cook fires 63 Thursday at Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

He fired an 8-under par 63 in the opening round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. The JHS alum had 1 eagle, 6 birdies, and 11 pars on the scorecard. Cook’s shot of the day was on the driveable par 4 15th. Austin’s tee shot traveled 316 yards and landed 4 feet from the hole. He sank the eagle putt.