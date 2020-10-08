Brookland police investigate armed robbery at apartment

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Brookland police are asking for the public’s help after a woman reported five suspects went to her apartment and robbed her at gunpoint.
According to a police report, officers went to the 1700 block of McNatt Street Oct. 6 after getting a call about the aggravated robbery.
The woman called a family member, who in turn, called police for help.
“He said (the woman) told him five suspects entered the residence and demanded to know where the cash and the weed was,” the report noted.
The woman gave the suspects some cash, they took her phone and left, police said.
Police described three of the suspects as African-American males, while two of the suspects were white males.
Anyone with information on the robbery can call Brookland police at 870-336-2073.
