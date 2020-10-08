Central Arkansas football features Wynne native on defense & A-State alum on coaching staff

CONWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - Central Arkansas will have a homecoming of sorts when they travel to Arkansas State.
A NEA native is faring well for the Bears and there’s an A-State alum on the UCA coaching staff.
Chaz Scales won back to back Sun Belt titles with the Red Wolves in 2011 and 2012. 8 years later, Scales will be on the sidelines Saturday coaching against his alma mater. Chaz was hired as UCA cornerbacks coach in 2019. The Nashville native also interned with the New York Giants last year as a part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.
The Delta Swarm is represented in Conway. Logan Jessup redshirted in 2018 and played 1 game in 2019. The Wynne native has 10 tackles and sack and a forced fumble this season.
Arkansas State faces Central Arkansas Saturday at Centennial Bank Stadium. Kickoff is at 2:30pm, the game will be streamed on ESPN3.
