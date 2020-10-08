Craighead Co. tops list with new COVID-19 cases

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Once again, according to the Arkansas Department of Health, Craighead County led the state in the number of new COVID-19 cases.
On Wednesday, the ADH reported 60 new cases of the coronavirus in Craighead. It led the top 5 counties reporting 20 or more cases:
- Craighead-60
- Pulaski-57
- Jefferson-44
- Washington-26
- Sebastian-23
“There seems to be a pattern of increased cases toward the latter part of the week as so many go in for testing after a weekend,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson was quoted as saying. “If the trend holds, cases may go up again toward the end of the week and then decline from there.”
Still, he hopes Arkansas will keep this week’s peak lower than last week’s and advised, “Everyone do your part.”
Overall, the state recorded 809 new cases, bringing the total of active cases to 6,686. The number of hospitalized was up 9 from Tuesday to 538 with 98 on ventilators.
Thirteen additional people died, bringing the total to 1,482.
Since the pandemic began, 77,660 people have recovered.
According to the ADH website, Craighead currently has 386 active cases of COVID-19 with 28 total deaths. A total of 2,981 people in the county have recovered.
