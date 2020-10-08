Two NEA football matchups canceled, Earle finds new opponent

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two more NEA HS football matchups won’t be played on Friday because of COVID-19.
Corning canceled their road game at Hoxie. CHS said the following in a statement: “This is a proactive decision regarding the health and safety of our student-athletes and the athletes from the opposing school. Although we currently have no positive cases of COVID-19 at this point, we are erring on the side of caution.”
Blytheville announced that their road matchup at Highland was canceled. The Rebels have positive cases of COVID-19.
Earle has a new opponent for Friday. The Bulldogs will travel to Riverview to face the Raiders. Their originally scheduled non-conference matchup with Lafayette County was canceled.
According to AAA guidelines, “Games cancelled due to Covid-19 will be considered no contest and the team remains eligible to qualify for postseason play. If any team in a classification is NOT able to complete their conference schedule due to Covid-19, all teams in that classification will qualify for the playoffs with an option to opt out of the playoffs. Schools choosing to opt out must do so in writing(email) to the AAA by 5:00 pm, Monday Oct. 26.”
We’re up to three HS football games that won’t be played this week because of COVID-19 concerns. Marked Tree had to cancel their game at Cross County Wednesday because of “an increase in the number of positive COVID cases in students and employees.”
