Two NEA football matchups canceled, Earle finds new opponent

According to AAA guidelines, “Games cancelled due to Covid-19 will be considered no contest and the team remains eligible to qualify for postseason play. If any team in a classification is NOT able to complete their conference schedule due to Covid-19, all teams in that classification will qualify for the playoffs with an option to opt out of the playoffs. Schools choosing to opt out must do so in writing(email) to the AAA by 5:00 pm, Monday Oct. 26.”