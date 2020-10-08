Local business preps for first A-State home game during pandemic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Local businesses are gearing up for the first Red Wolves home game of the season.
This year’s homecoming will look differently for A-State due to COVID-19, and businesses like J-Town’s Grill are taking extra precautions.
Not only do businesses have to prepare for COVID-19, but there’s also a 100% chance of rain for Saturday.
J-Town’s has been following all the COVID-19 guidelines in place, already with social distancing, capacity limitations, and masks.
Owner Jeffrey Higgins said the outdoor seating options have been a big help in social distancing and they didn’t want the rain this weekend to take that option out of the mix.
They’ve already put up tents outside, to keep everyone dry and safe.
“Even though it’s game day, we’ve still got to do what we’ve got to do here, like I said, social distancing wise and as far as that goes,” said Higgins. “Obviously, we’d love to have the whole restaurant open and the whole game-day experience and you know everybody being in here cheering and full but that’s not the situation that we’re in right now.”
Higgins said they do expect to be busy on Saturday, and they don’t take reservations.
He suggests calling ahead to see if they have any seating available before driving to J-Town’s.
