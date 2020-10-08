Mo. bicentennial quilt to travel to Bootheel

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri bicentennial quilt will travel to the Bootheel.
You can seen from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on October 13 at the New Madrid County Library’s main branch in Portageville.
It will then travel to the Dunklin County Library in Kennett on Oct. 14-27.
The quilt was created through a partnership with the Missouri State Quilters Guild, the State Historical Society of Missouri and the Missouri Star Quilt Company to celebrate Missouri’s 200th anniversary.
It’s made up of 121 blocks, with one for every county in the state and the city of St. Louis. The blocks are laid out geographically, based on where each county is in the state.
The New Madrid County block was designed by Riley Bock and pieced by Jill Bock.
“New Madrid County is well-known for the earthquakes of 1811 and 1812, which were reported to be felt throughout the Midwest and even caused the Mississippi River to run backward,” she explained. “On the day I finished the quilt block, I was awakened by a 3.1 magnitude earthquake, so the fault line’s presence continues to be felt today in New Madrid County.”
The Dunklin County block was by Virginia Lee Smith.
A few extras to fill up the grid include squares to represent the Missouri Division of Tourism, the Missouri Star Quilt Company, the Missouri State Quilters Guild and the State Historical Society of Missouri.
Across the quilt, the 6-inch blocks feature realistic landscapes and animals or iconic buildings from the counties. Some are abstract, with blocks of colors meant to represent important elements in the county.
