Oct. 8: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It is Thursday, Oct. 8.
Weather Headlines
Our stretch of rain-free and warm October weather continues today but we will feel the impacts of Hurricane Delta by the weekend.
Clouds roll across Region 8 on Friday, followed by scattered showers in the evening.
Expect a 2-3″ rain from tropical downpours on Saturday and wind gusts to 35mph.
Delta continues northeastward by late-weekend with drier weather coming early next week.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
One Region 8 school district honored a man who devoted nearly 50 years of his life to coaching and teaching children.
A man is facing a multitude of charges, including assaulting a law enforcement officer, after investigators say he tried to run a deputy off the road.
A Jonesboro woman will spend 15 years behind bars after pleading guilty to a child trafficking charge.
One Region 8 school district is helping kids cope after two students and an alum died in the span of a few short weeks.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
