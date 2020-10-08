Oct. 8: What you need to know

Bryan's Thursday forecast, Oct. 8
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Thursday, Oct. 8. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Our stretch of rain-free and warm October weather continues today but we will feel the impacts of Hurricane Delta by the weekend.

Clouds roll across Region 8 on Friday, followed by scattered showers in the evening.

Expect a 2-3″ rain from tropical downpours on Saturday and wind gusts to 35mph.

Delta continues northeastward by late-weekend with drier weather coming early next week.

News Headlines

Walnut Ridge HS unveils new gymnasium, named after longtime superintendent

One Region 8 school district honored a man who devoted nearly 50 years of his life to coaching and teaching children.

A man is facing a multitude of charges, including assaulting a law enforcement officer, after investigators say he tried to run a deputy off the road.

A Jonesboro woman will spend 15 years behind bars after pleading guilty to a child trafficking charge.

One Region 8 school district is helping kids cope after two students and an alum died in the span of a few short weeks.

