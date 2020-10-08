Organization gives $50,000 to nonprofits

By Miranda Reynolds | October 8, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT - Updated October 8 at 5:55 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several nonprofit organizations got large checks written out to them Thursday, with an effort to help meet the needs in the community.

The Craighead County Community Foundation gave 12 nonprofits a total of $50,150.

These organizations were selected out of 33 organizations by board members, based on relevancy to the community need, according to executive director Melissa Ayers.

This donated money comes from local donors or personal endowments toward the Giving Tree Grant Making Fund.

“It’s great to be able to make those connections and be the go-between and then award the funds,” Ayers said.

Every year, the Craighead County Community Foundation gives out their donated money.

Nonprofit organizations begin applying in June and it closes in August.

To learn more and apply for next year’s donations, click here.

The recipients, money amounts, and purposes for this year are below:

Nonprofit Organization Amount Purpose/Need
Arkansas Hunters Feeding The Hungry $4,000 Wild game snack sticks for school food backpack programs
City Youth Ministries $3,000 Operating expenses and accounting fees
Fisher Street Community in Action $5,000 School supplies, PPE, snacks, computers, garden tillers
Food Bank of NEA $3,500 Mobile Food Pantry Support
HUB: Homeless Resource Center, Inc. $6,000 Meals for homeless individuals
Jonesboro Church Health Center $8,000 Glucose monitors and strips, medications, specialist fees
Northeast Arkansas Humane Society $5,600 Spay/neuter program for low-income families, Pet Food Pantry
Salvation Army of Jonesboro $4,000 Ice machine
Telehealth Access for Seniors $3,700 Andriod tablets, chargers for senior citizen patients at St. Bernards
United Way of Northeast Arkansas $2,350 Support for Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program
Hispanic Community Services, Inc. $3,000 La Escuelita, Grade Level Reading program
City Youth Ministries $2,000 Learning Lab, Grade Level Reading program

