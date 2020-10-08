Organization gives $50,000 to nonprofits

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several nonprofit organizations got large checks written out to them Thursday, with an effort to help meet the needs in the community.
The Craighead County Community Foundation gave 12 nonprofits a total of $50,150.
These organizations were selected out of 33 organizations by board members, based on relevancy to the community need, according to executive director Melissa Ayers.
This donated money comes from local donors or personal endowments toward the Giving Tree Grant Making Fund.
“It’s great to be able to make those connections and be the go-between and then award the funds,” Ayers said.
Every year, the Craighead County Community Foundation gives out their donated money.
Nonprofit organizations begin applying in June and it closes in August.
To learn more and apply for next year’s donations, click here.
The recipients, money amounts, and purposes for this year are below:
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.