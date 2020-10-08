Osceola School District to transition to “Blended Wednesdays”

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – The Osceola School District plans to keep their students at home once a week, starting on Oct. 14th.
All K-12 students will be working from home as teachers and staff assist students with schoolwork or computers, address attendance issues, and most importantly, distress themselves.
Students or parents can schedule a time to meet with teachers in person, virtually, or by phone during “Blended Wednesdays."
This also gives the schools a chance to reach out to parents of students who may be either not showing up for a class or not performing well in their academics, due to disengagement.
The school administration chose Wednesdays to ensure better productivity throughout the week.
“This is something we can do proactively on our level. We’re going to be looking for definitely when it comes to teachers, we’ll be looking for a better education experience where teachers are more engaged, better lesson planning, and better service in the virtual world in making sure students are on there are doing something that is meaningful, relevant, and rigorous,” said Dr. Toriano Green, Assistant Superintendent of Osceola School District.
Both Dr. Green and Superintendent Alfred Hogan say that their end goal is that they have more student participation and engagement for a more successful school year.
The schedule does not apply to virtual students. However, they will have additional teacher support available on Wednesdays.
Grab and Go meals for breakfast and lunch will be available for all students and they can be picked up at Osceola STEM Academy. Pick up times are at 8:00-8:30 a.m. for breakfast and noon until 12:30 p.m. for lunch.
Pre-K students will continue to have face to face instruction during the blended days.
