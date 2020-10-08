Randolph County community bands together to help student whose fishing gear was stolen

REYNO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Reyno family was left scrambling after their house was broken into a few weeks ago.
Maynard High School freshman William Kary, who is part of the school’s bass fishing team, was left without equipment for his very first tournament.
William says he woke up in the middle of the night and heard some commotion, but went back to sleep. When he woke up, he noticed something was missing.
“I was like, ‘mom where’s my fishing stuff,’ William said. “She just said ‘someone stole it’ and I didn’t know what to think... I didn’t have anything to use [for the tournament], everything I was going to use was stolen from me”
William’s mom, Audrey, thought a possum was on her porch, but it was when she investigated that she found something else.
“When I came around in the living room to where the front door is, you could hear the front door beating,” Audrey said when she figured out that it was a break-in. “I grabbed a shotgun [and] called 911..."
Immediately, William and his mom were scrambling to find some equipment.
“As a mom, you tell your son it’s going to be okay, knowing his fishing tournament is the very next day," Audrey said. "And you’re deep down thinking ‘how are we going to get through this because it was a lot of money that was taken from him.’”
Enter Deputy Hampton Owens. He was one of the first to arrive on the scene.
“I knew right then I needed to do something,” Deputy Owens said.
After the incident, Owens posted a message on Facebook to try to get William some equipment before the tournament the very next day.
The responses came in quickly.
“Immediately we started getting donations and messages from people all over," Deputy Owens said. "We had people in Iowa and I believe Alabama, Mississippi, Missouri, and, of course, right here in Arkansas. My own niece donated a giant tackle bag full of tackle for him and, you know, it was just really good to see the community and the county come together.”
Then, on the day of the tournament, Deputy Owens delivered everything that William needed to compete in his first tournament.
William says he was overwhelmed by it all.
“He just brought me a bunch of stuff and I was shocked, I couldn’t believe it," William said. "I felt like I wanted to cry and give him a hug and I’m very grateful and thankful that we have everybody that gave me stuff because I probably wouldn’t have won without it.”
Thanks to the community, not only was William able to compete in the tournament, he caught the biggest fish. It was his personal best, 5.35 pounds.
