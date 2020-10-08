Randolph County recognized as Purple Heart County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Randolph County is officially a Purple Heart County.
A ceremony was held Thursday morning to honor those who were wounded or were killed serving our country.
“It means a lot to me personally, and as a county judge,” County Judge David Jansen said. He added that becoming a Purple Heart County is one of his biggest accomplishments as the judge.
Dozens gathered at the Randolph County Courthouse to honor wounded veterans by naming the county as a Purple Heart County.
“It’s an honor to show our appreciation to the men and women who [have] sacrificed so much for our county and for our state and for our country,” Judge Jansen said.
The Jonesboro chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart presented a special recognition award to the county at the ceremony.
The chapter has been going around Arkansas, recognizing counties since 2012.
The Purple Heart is a way to honor wounded veterans while reminding citizens and travelers that the county respects those who gave their lives for the country.
Both Judge Jansen and the Military Order of the Purple Heart say the ultimate goal is to make every county in Arkansas a Purple Heart county.
And as a result, make Arkansas a Purple Heart state.
